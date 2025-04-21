The Oneness Gallery & Marigpa Extends Heartfelt Gratitude For The Golden Success Of 'Marigpa's Golden Journey'

Heal The World

The Oneness Gallery & Marigpa Extend Heartfelt Gratitude to Audiences, Parhelion Group, and PRNetwork for the Golden Success of "Marigpa's Golden Journey"

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Oneness Gallery , organiser of "Marigpa's Golden Journey," and celebrated artist Marigpa wish to express profound gratitude to everyone who contributed to the resounding success of Marigpa's recent solo exhibition, "Marigpa's Golden Journey," at the Hong Kong Arts Centre. This captivating exhibition garnered significant acclaim, and this achievement would not have been possible without the enthusiastic support and engagement of the public, alongside the invaluable contributions of key partners and our dedicated curator.

From the opening Media Preview and Private Preview on April 8th, 2025, to the final day, "Marigpa's Golden Journey" deeply resonated with attendees at the Hong Kong Arts Centre, sparking conversations, inspiring reflection, and fostering a vibrant atmosphere. The overwhelming response, insightful feedback, and sheer enthusiasm of the audiences have been truly inspiring and deeply appreciated by Marigpa and The Oneness Gallery team.

"Your presence, your participation, and your appreciation truly brought 'Marigpa's Golden Journey' to life," says Carmen Chan, spokesperson for The Oneness Gallery. "We were delighted to host this significant exhibition and witness the incredible connection it forged with our visitors."

Furthermore, The Oneness Gallery and Marigpa extend sincere thanks to Parhelion Group , our esteemed co-host, for their invaluable support and collaboration throughout this endeavor. Their commitment and resources were instrumental in bringing the vision of "Marigpa's Golden Journey" to fruition at the Hong Kong Arts Centre.

We also wish to acknowledge and express our deep appreciation to PRNetwork, our dedicated public relations partner. Their expertise and tireless efforts in amplifying the message of "Marigpa's Golden Journey" were crucial in reaching such a wide and engaged audience.

A special thank you goes to our dedicated curator, Nicole Fung from Noran Design whose vision and expertise were essential in shaping and presenting "Marigpa's Golden Journey." We are also incredibly grateful to Noran Design, for their creative contributions that enhanced the overall experience of the exhibition.

Finally, we extend our sincere gratitude to our charity partner, charity: water, for their inspiring work and for being an integral part of "Marigpa's Golden Journey," raising awareness for their vital mission.

The success of "Marigpa's Golden Journey" is a testament to the power of collective effort and the vital role that audiences and dedicated partners play in the artistic process. Marigpa and The Oneness Gallery are immensely thankful for the time, attention, and open hearts that were brought to this endeavor by everyone involved.

While this particular chapter of "Marigpa's Golden Journey" may be concluding at the Hong Kong Arts Centre, Marigpa remains committed to creating meaningful and engaging artistic experiences. Stay connected for future projects and announcements via

Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, to our wonderful audiences, our incredible co-host Parhelion Group, our exceptional PR partner PRNetwork, our visionary curator Nicole Fung, our talented design partner NoranDesign, and our inspiring charity partner charity: water, for making "Marigpa's Golden Journey" at the Hong Kong Arts Centre a resounding success.

