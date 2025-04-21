Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Anywhere To Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Host Webcast On April 29, 2025


2025-04-21 04:16:12
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MADISON, N.J., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS ), a global leader in residential real estate services, will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results and provide a business update that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To access the live webcast of the conference call or to view a replay, visit the company's investor relations website at .

The conference call can also be accessed by registering online at the Event Registration Page, at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a conference ID. Registration can be completed in advance of the conference call.

About Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS ) is moving real estate to what's next. We fulfill our purpose to empower everyone's next move through our leading integrated services, which include franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses, as well as mortgage and title insurance underwriter minority owned joint ventures. Our brands are some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate , CENTURY 21® , Coldwell Banker® , Coldwell Banker Commercial® , Corcoran® , ERA® , and Sotheby's International Realty® . Every day, we help fuel the productivity of our vast network of franchise owners and our more than 300,000 affiliated agents globally as they build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Learn more about our award-winning culture of innovation and integrity at .

Investor Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Alicia Swift

Gabriella Chiera

(973) 407-4669

(973) 407-5236

[email protected]

[email protected]



John Carr

Kyle Kirkpatrick

(973) 407-2612

(973) 407-2935

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN21042025003732001241ID1109454928

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search