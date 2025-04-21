Sempra To Report First-Quarter 2025 Earnings May 8

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE ) plans to release its first-quarter 2025 earnings by 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 8.

Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO, Karen Sedgwick, executive vice president and chief financial officer and other senior leaders from across the company will host a conference call at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 8. Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call by registering on Sempra's Investors site , part of the company's website, and clicking on the appropriate link.

An accompanying slide presentation detailing the earnings results will be published to the Investors site by 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 8.

For those unable to attend the live webcast, it will be available on replay a few hours after its conclusion.

About Sempra

Sempra is a leading North American energy infrastructure company focused on delivering energy to nearly 40 million consumers. As owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is electrifying and improving the energy resilience of some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and global energy markets. The company is recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, as demonstrated by Sempra's inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America. More information about Sempra is available at sempra and on social media @Sempra .

SOURCE Sempra

