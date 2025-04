Postal Realty Trust, Inc. To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On April 30, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEDARHURST, N.Y., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the“Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,100 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the“USPS”), ranging from last-mile post offices to industrial facilities, announced today that it will report its financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025, on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, after market close.

Webcast and Call Information:

The Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor website at To participate in the conference call, callers from the United States and Canada should dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time at 1-877-407-9208. International callers should dial 1-201-493-6784.

Replay:

A telephonic replay of the call will be available starting at 1:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 1, 2025, through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 15, 2025, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 internationally. The passcode for the replay is 13750500.

About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,100 properties leased primarily to the USPS. More information is available at postalrealtytrust.com.

