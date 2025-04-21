Embedded Vision Summit® Announces Full Conference Program For AI And Computer Vision Innovators, May 20-22

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The premier event for product creators incorporating computer vision and AI in products and applications

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Edge AI and Vision Alliance , a worldwide industry partnership, today announced the full program for the 2025 Embedded Vision Summit , taking place May 20-22 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, California.The premier conference and tradeshow for practical, deployable computer vision and AI, the Summit is uniquely focused on bringing together product creators using perceptual AI. This year's Summit will attract more than 1,400 innovators and feature 100+ expert speakers and 70+ exhibitors across three days of presentations, exhibits, plus a vision-language model training and a Deep Dive workshop. Registration is open.Highlights of this year's program include:- Wednesday Keynote speaker, Trevor Darrell of the University of California, Berkeley, will speak on“The Future of Visual AI: Efficient Multimodal Intelligence”- Thursday Keynote speaker, Gérard Medioni of Amazon Prime Video and MGM Studios, will speak on“Real-World AI and Computer Vision Innovation at Scale”- A panel discussion featuring notable industry experts:“Edge AI and Vision at Scale: What's Real, What's Next, What's Missing?” Moderated by Sally Ward-Foxton, Senior Reporter, EE Times- 85 sessions across four tracks-Fundamentals, Technical Insights, Business Insights, and Enabling Technologies- A hands-on vision-language model training presented by the Edge AI and Vision Alliance and OpenCV- Edge AI Deep DiveTM workshop presented by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.,-offering an opportunity to explore the new Qualcomm AI Hub in depth- 70+ exhibitors including Platinum Sponsors Qualcomm and Network Optix, and Gold Sponsors BDTI, BrainChip, Cadence, Edge AI and Vision Alliance, Lattice Semiconductor, Micron, NAMUGA, Sony Semiconductor Solutions, SqueezeBits, Synopsys and VeriSilicon- The Women in Vision Networking Reception, an event for professionals working in computer vision and AI to meet, network and share ideas- Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards, celebrating innovation and achievement in edge AI and computer vision technologyThe full Summit program can be found at , and more information on the Alliance at .About the Edge AI and Vision AllianceThe Alliance is a worldwide industry partnership bringing together technology providers and end-product companies who are creating and enabling innovative and practical applications for computer vision and AI. Membership is open to any company that supplies or uses technology for AI and vision systems and applications.

