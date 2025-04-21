Celebrate Earth Day By Investing In A Greener Future On Honeycomb Credit

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Celebrate Earth Day by investing in vetted green businesses on Honeycomb Credit-over $500K raised since acquiring Raise Green in December 2024.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Investors on Honeycomb have raised over $500,000 for climate-focused businesses since acquiring the assets of Raise GreenThis Earth Day, Honeycomb Credit invites individuals across the country to turn their values into action by investing in local, sustainable businesses. Since acquiring the assets of Raise Green in December 2024, Honeycomb has raised more than $500,000 for climate-focused companies from community investors, empowering investors to support a greener future from their own communities. From April 22-23, Honeycomb is celebrating acquisition of Raise Green and Earth Day with a 48-hour investment promotion spotlighting climate-action businesses, including a virtual pitch celebration.Through the“Raise Green” collection on Honeycomb, investors can explore businesses that have undergone additional environmental vetting via the Climate Qualification Index (CQI) . To be featured with a“Raise Green” tag, businesses must meet at least 4 out of 6 CQI criteria, including alignment with Sustainable Development Goals, measurable environmental impact, third-party certifications, use of clean technologies, and support for equity-based climate solutions. This due diligence criteria is based on Raise Green's standards and the United Nations standard of Sustainable Development.“Greenwashing is a real concern, and we want to help investors cut through the noise,” said Amber Flevaris, Head of Investor Relations at Honeycomb.“With the CQI, we're providing transparency and clarity on what it truly means to invest in climate-forward businesses.”Investing on Honeycomb starts at just $100 , opening the door for anyone-regardless of background or net worth-to become an impact investor.“Earth Day is a reminder that we all have a role to play in creating a more sustainable world,” said George Cook, CEO and Co-founder of Honeycomb Credit.“Our platform gives people the power to invest directly in the businesses shaping that world, whether that's a clean energy company or their favorite local café.”To explore the Raise Green offerings and see how local investments can have a global impact, visit:About Honeycomb CreditHoneycomb Credit provides a platform for growing local businesses to raise investment capital from everyday investors. Since 2018, Honeycomb has facilitated over $45 million in capital to over 500 small businesses, with over $11 million repaid to community investors. By launching an offering on Honeycomb, business owners can share their future financial success with customers, fans, and their community while securing the funds they need to grow. With a mission to democratize investment opportunities, Honeycomb is rewriting the rulebook for how small businesses access capital by engaging a powerful network of over 25,000 local investors. Learn more at Honeycomb Credit and follow us @HoneycombCredit on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.Honeycomb Credit DisclaimerAll investments carry risk, including the risk of loss, and investment types vary in risk and return. Be sure to review each offering's terms and risks carefully. Honeycomb Credit does not provide investment, legal, or tax advice. All securities are offered by the issuer, and investors must rely on their own examination of the offering. Investing in small businesses and climate projects involves risk, and investors may lose part or all of their investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors must be 18 years or older with a U.S. tax ID number and U.S. bank account.

