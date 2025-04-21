DP Wagner Named To 2025 Inc. Regionals List Of Fastest Growing Companies In The Southeast

DP Wagner logo

- Jeff Hope, General Manager of DP WagnerATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DP Wagner , a leading provider of logistics, packaging, and fulfillment solutions, has been recognized by Inc. Magazine on its 2025 regionals: Southeast list of fastest-growing private companies, earning the #172 spot.This was the first year the Powder Springs-based company made the regional list since its acquisition by Traverse Group in 2023.In the manufacturing industry, DP Wagner achieved 38% revenue growth over the past 2 years, placing it among a distinguished and competitive group of companies driving innovation and results within their sectors.With nearly three decades of experience, DP Wagner manufactures a full line of surface preparation, patch, and repair products while also providing tailored fulfillment solutions to major retailers nationwide.Known for precision, customer care, and technology-driven systems, DP Wagner has become a trusted partner for brands looking to scale efficiently and deliver a consistent customer experience.“It's an honor to be recognized by Inc.,” said Jeff Hope, General Manager of DP Wagner.“This is a proud moment for us. For 29 years, we've been focused on developing superior surface prep, patch, and repair products. That hands-on experience has helped us refine how we support retail and e-commerce fulfillment. The DP Wagner team and their commitment to the customer experience are what got us here.”Strategically located in Atlanta, Georgia, DP Wagner proudly manufactures premium products in the U.S. and provides unmatched logistics access to 80% of the American market in just two days or less.Its location, combined with its team's experience and passion, makes DP Wagner a competitive force in third-party logistics and fulfillment.“Whether DP Wagner is supplying their own manufactured products or supporting startup and established brands alike, the goal remains the same: deliver with accuracy and care,” said Clint Lazenby, co-founder of Traverse Group, Inc.“This recognition speaks volumes about the team they've built and the trust they've earned from their clients. We're proud of the momentum they've created and excited to see them continue to grow under Jeff's leadership.”

