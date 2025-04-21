Metro Credit Union Partners With Greenlight To Help Parents Raise Financially Smart Kids And Teens

CHELSEA, Mass., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Credit Union, the largest state-chartered credit union in Massachusetts, today announced a partnership with Greenlight® Financial Technology, Inc. ("Greenlight") to better serve families and help the next generation build healthy financial futures. Metro Credit Union members will have free* access to Greenlight's award-winning family finance app, available through the Greenlight for Credit Unions program.**

91% of kids and teens believe they need financial knowledge and skills to achieve their life goals, and 94% of parents agree.*** Still, only 35 states require a personal finance course for students, and teens score an average of 64% on the National Financial Literacy Test , showing a clear gap in financial education that is accessible and effective. Parents also rank personal finance as the #1 most difficult life skill to teach their children, with 81% saying they wish they had more financial education tools and resources.****

Greenlight offers a debit card and app that teaches kids and teens how to earn, save, give, and spend wisely - all with parental supervision. Using the Greenlight app, parents can send money instantly, automate allowance payments, manage chores, set flexible spending controls, get real-time notifications of all transactions, and more. Kids get hands-on money management experience, along with access to Greenlight Level UpTM , an in-app financial literacy game with a best-in-class curriculum, educational challenges, and rewards.

"Empowering our members through financial education is central to what we do at Metro," said Robert Cashman, President and CEO, Metro Credit Union. "We're excited to partner with Greenlight to introduce essential money management skills for kids and teens. Our partnership offers Metro members opportunities to teach their children about money and set them up for future success."

Metro members can receive a free* Greenlight subscription by registering through MetroCU and adding their Metro account as a funding source.

*Metro Credit Union members are eligible for the Greenlight SELECT plan at no cost when they connect their Metro Credit Union account as the Greenlight funding source for the entirety of the promotion. Subject to minimum balance requirements and identity verification. Upgrades will result in additional fees. Upon termination of promotion, members will be responsible for associated monthly fees. See terms for details. Offer ends 5/26/2027. Offer subject to change and partner participation.

**The Greenlight® prepaid card is issued by Community Federal Savings Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International.

***Survey insights were collected by Greenlight through a Researchscape survey fielded between March 22 and March 24, 2024, among 2,310 respondents in the U.S., split between kids and teens ages 10-19 and parents of 10-19-year-olds.

****Survey insights were collected by Greenlight through a Researchscape survey fielded between February 9-12, 2023, among 1,034 U.S. respondents, all of whom were working parents of 8-18-year-olds.

About Metro Credit Union

Metro Credit Union is the largest state-chartered credit union in Massachusetts, with $3.4 billion in assets. Metro provides a full range of financial products to close to 200,000 members in Barnstable, Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties in Massachusetts, and Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, and Strafford counties in New Hampshire. Metro is the credit union of choice for employees at over 1,200 companies through its Metro@work program.

Founded in 1926, Metro currently operates branch offices in Boston, Burlington, Chelsea, Dorchester, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, Medford, Melrose, Newton, Peabody, Reading, Salem, Tewksbury, and West Roxbury. Metro is also a Juntos Avanzamos ("Together We Advance") designated credit union, an honor given to financial institutions for their commitment to serving and empowering Hispanic and immigrant consumers. Metro was recently named among the most charitable companies in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal; voted Top Credit Union in Banker & Tradesman's Best of 2024 awards; and recognized as one of America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions in 2025 by Newsweek. Learn more at MetroCU.

SOURCE Metro Credit Union

