The Dairy Alliance Bulks Up On Milk For Kentucky High Schools

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Franklin County High School Celebrates New Bulk Milk Dispensers with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Dairy Alliance , a leader in the dairy industry raising awareness about the nutritional advantages of milk, celebrated the installation of bulk milk dispensers at Franklin County High School with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event showcased the nonprofit's commitment to sustainability and its efforts to give students greater access to fresh, nutritious milk.Local representatives, school officials, and students gathered to mark the occasion and recognize the positive impact these dispensers have on Franklin County High School. The addition of bulk milk dispensers is helping reduce waste while ensuring students enjoy fresh, great-tasting milk during meals.“We're excited to expand the bulk milk program, giving even more students the opportunity to enjoy high-quality, fresh, and delicious milk at school,” said Geri Berdak , Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance.“We also appreciate Christy Pritchett, Franklin County Schools Food Service Director, for recognizing the need to reduce single-use packaging in our schools. This initiative offers an innovative sustainable solution.”The bulk milk initiative benefits more than 1,800 students across Franklin County High School and Western Hills High School, where each school received two 3-spout dispensers. Funded by The Dairy Alliance's Dairy Optimization Grant Program and local district support, these dispensers provide fresh milk directly from local dairy farms while reducing single-use waste.“Milk consumption has increased, everybody loves it, and we appreciate The Dairy Alliance giving us the opportunity with this grant to get the milk dispensers,” said Christy Pritchett, Franklin County Schools Food Service Director.The Dairy Alliance continues to enhance school milk programs across the region. To date, the organization has helped install 17 milk dispensers in 11 Kentucky school districts and 218 dispensers in seven states throughout the Southeast."Milk dispensers in schools are a major win, especially for the students. They not only improve the experience of consuming milk but also ensure that the milk's quality and taste are preserved. By reducing costs and waste for school systems, we can focus on providing students with the best possible milk experience,” said Patrick Patterson, Prairie Farms Dairy Farmer.“As farmers, we take pride in producing high-quality milk, and these dispensers help ensure that quality reaches the students directly."In addition to funding the dispensers, The Dairy Alliance ensures schools implement them successfully by offering technical support and training. Matti Coffey , Manager of Youth Services, led staff training on sanitation, equipment use, and best practices for maintaining the units. Committed to dairy education and nutrition, The Dairy Alliance provides free resources and programs to support schools across the Southeast.The Dairy Alliance has supported schools across the Southeast in the transition to bulk milk programs, and today, seven of the eight states it serves operate active bulk milk initiatives. Schools interested in learning more about this program and how it can be implemented on their campuses may contact The Dairy Alliance at ... or ....For more information about The Dairy Alliance, visit or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

