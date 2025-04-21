Sotheby's Concierge Auctions Announces Record-Setting Sale In DC Ranch As One-Of-A-Kind Scottsdale Estate

2.7 acre home Sold in cooperation with Frank Aazami and Bill Bulaga of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 - Sotheby's Concierge Auctions announced today that a stunning Scottsdale, Arizona home, offering sweeping, unobstructed views of the ICONIC Camelback Mountain and vistas, Sold for US$7.924 million after just 31 days of auction marketing. The sale is historic by nature, having far surpassed the price per square foot of the two previous transactions that were sold for over US$11.2M and US$9.5M, respectively, in the DC Ranch community, setting a new benchmark for luxury real estate in the area. The estate was offered in cooperation with Frank Aazami and Bill Bulaga of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.



Located at 9820 East Thompson Peak Parkway #629 and perched atop the exclusive, guard-gated community of DC Ranch, the 2.7-acre estate offers unmatched privacy and sweeping 360-degree views of Arizona's mountains, golf greens, and city lights. Nestled into a private cul-de-sac adjoining Silverleaf and surrounded by protected preserve, the single-level home features soaring 24-foot ceilings and expansive sliding glass doors that frame the panoramic vistas from every room. Designed for both comfort and elegance, the residence includes a chef's kitchen, two luxurious primary suites, a spacious guest en suite, office, flex space, and a separate two-bedroom guest house. Outdoor living is equally impressive, with a resort-style pool and spa, multiple view patios, lush green spaces, and a fully equipped BBQ area-ideal for serene relaxation or elegant entertaining.



This sale marks a significant milestone, achieving a price per square foot of $1,292.49-well above the $1,147.54 and $896.31 recorded in two recent transactions within the same high-end price range in the prestigious DC Ranch community. The auction global platform enabled the estate's exposure to a worldwide audience of qualified buyers, ultimately securing the record-breaking result. The sale not only underscores the true market value of the home, but sets a new precedent for luxury real estate in Scottsdale, demonstrating the power of the auction process in delivering unmatched results.



“This estate is a true jewel box-set on one of the most premium lots in DC Ranch, with unobstructed views of the golf course, city lights, and surrounding mountains,” said Aazami.“The buyer immediately appreciated the quality of design, infrastructure, and location, envisioning it as a long-term home for his family. Our seller recognized the capabilities and singularly global reach of Concierge's platform, and we're pleased to have achieved a record-breaking outcome that reflects the exceptional nature of this property.”



As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans 1,100 offices located in 83 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit .

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

