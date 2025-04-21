Blue Goat Cyber Leads The Medtech Cybersecurity Revolution At Devicetalks Boston 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Empowering medical device innovators with FDA-ready cybersecurity strategies that accelerate secure product launches.

- Christian Espinosa, Blue Goat Cyber Founder and CEOSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Goat Cyber is driving the next wave of MedTech cybersecurity innovation as a platinum sponsor of DeviceTalks Boston 2025 , which will take place April 30–May 1 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. With over 1,600 MedTech professionals expected to attend, the event is a magnet for groundbreaking ideas and next-gen device development.At Booth #631, Blue Goat Cyber will unveil how its cutting-edge cybersecurity services enable medical device manufacturers to confidently navigate today's evolving regulatory landscape. From Secure Product Development Frameworks (SPDFs) and threat modeling, to penetration testing and SBOM validation, Blue Goat empowers innovators to bring safe, compliant, and secure devices to market-faster.“Our mission is to eliminate cybersecurity as a barrier to innovation,” said Christian Espinosa, CEO of Blue Goat Cyber.“We partner with medical device teams to implement strategies that not only meet regulatory expectations, but accelerate go-to-market timelines. DeviceTalks is where those conversations happen.”As regulatory demands intensify, Blue Goat Cyber stands at the forefront, trusted by device teams to integrate security from concept through commercialization. The company's leadership and expertise will be showcased in a can't-miss speaking session:“Navigating FDA, EU MDR & Global Cybersecurity Compliance for Medical Devices”🗓 Thursday, May 1 | 🕝 2:30 PM – 3:15 PM🎤 Presented by Trevor Slattery, Chief Technology Officer, Blue Goat CyberTrevor will offer practical, actionable insights into building cybersecurity programs that align with global standards-and stand up to regulatory scrutiny.Let's Talk CybersecurityWant to ensure your device meets evolving FDA, EU MDR, and global cybersecurity expectations?📍 Visit Blue Goat Cyber at Booth #631 at DeviceTalks Boston.💡 Or skip the booth and book a personalized discovery session:👉 Schedule Your Discovery MeetingBe part of the MedTech cybersecurity revolution-start your journey with Blue Goat Cyber.

