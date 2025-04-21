PTCRB Certification Adds New Iot Chipset Certification Category, Certifies Sony's Altair ALT1350

Milestone encourages innovation through streamlined testing processes

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CTIA Certification today announced the first PTCRB certified IoT chipset, Sony's Altair ALT1350.

"We are proud to increase our certification offerings with NB-IoT and LTE-M chipset certifications," said Tom Sawanobori, Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, CTIA. "As we move toward an increasingly connected future, this new certification provides a new pathway for certified cellular-enabled IoT devices to get to market efficiently."

This milestone for the PTCRB certification program addresses an expanding IoT landscape and encourages the creation of innovative new products by providing a streamlined certification path for modules and end devices incorporating certified chipsets. A global network of PTCRB Authorized Test Labs uses a standardized industry framework and approved test platforms to ensure industry standards for performance and interoperability are met. Integrators can now design products around these certified chipsets to take advantage of extensive certification testing already completed.

Sony's Altair ALT1350: Lowest Power 5G Cellular+ Solution for Internet of Things

The ALT1350 is Sony Semiconductor Israel's 3rd generation cellular IoT SoC, specifically designed for the 5G massive Internet of Things market. As an ultra low power cellular IoT solution to combine LTE-M/NB-IoT, unlicensed spectrum communications, and satellite connectivity (NTN) in a single chip, as well as low power MCU and Sensor Hub, it enables efficient development, reduced power consumption, smaller device sizes, and lower costs.

The ALT1350 is suitable for diverse applications including smart meters, wearables, asset trackers, telematics systems, connected health devices, and other IoT solutions requiring extended battery life and reliable connectivity.

"We are thrilled that our ALT1350 is the first IoT chipset to receive PTCRB certification," said Levana Fouks, Sr. Director, System Validation Program Management at Sony Semiconductor Israel. "This certification validates PTCRB commitment to developing innovative, standards-compliant solutions that help accelerate IoT deployment while ensuring optimal network performance and interoperability. The streamlined certification path that PTCRB now offers will independently test and certify the cellular modem, this will simplify module and device certification, eventually shortening time to market and reducing the module certification cost. The new certification is invaluable for our customers and the broader IoT ecosystem."

CTIA CertificationTM is the global leader in certification for the wireless industry since 1991. Trusted certification programs set the standard for devices, technicians, test laboratories, and repair service facilities. The PTCRB certification program provides confidence that devices conform with global standards and perform optimally on mobile wireless networks.

