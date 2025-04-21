Flags To Be Flown At Half-Mast In Honour Of The Late Pope Francis
The Office of the President has announced that, following the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, all national flags in the Republic of Seychelles will be flown at half-mast as a mark of mourning and respect.
This will take effect for the next three days; 22, 23, 24 April 2025, as well as on the day of his funeral.
The Government and people of Seychelles join the global community in paying tribute to his spiritual leadership and enduring legacy.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment