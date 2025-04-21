Flags To Be Flown At Half-Mast In Honour Of The Late Pope Francis

The Office of the President has announced that, following the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, all national flags in the Republic of Seychelles will be flown at half-mast as a mark of mourning and respect.

This will take effect for the next three days; 22, 23, 24 April 2025, as well as on the day of his funeral.

The Government and people of Seychelles join the global community in paying tribute to his spiritual leadership and enduring legacy.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.