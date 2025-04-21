Micro Cap Signs C$60M Deal To Build Biomethane Plants Across Europe
%Anaergia Inc (TSX: $ANRG) (OTC: $ANRGF), through its subsidiary Anaergia S.r.l., announced this morning that they have signed a binding Letter of Intent with Capwatt Biomethane Unipessoal, Lda to design and build nine advanced biomethane production facilities across Portugal, Spain, and Italy. These projects, which will process agro-industrial waste, are expected to be completed within 30 months and are projected to generate over C$60 million in revenue for Anaergia. Each facility will incorporate Anaergia’s proprietary systems, such as anaerobic digesters, to boost Europe’s green energy capabilities and accelerate biomethane output.
Capwatt is a multinational energy company focused on sustainable solutions, with biomethane as a key part of its decarbonization strategy. The company operates in Portugal, Spain, Italy, and Mexico, with a growing portfolio of bioenergy projects.
Anaergia is a global leader in renewable natural gas technology, specializing in converting organic waste into RNG, fertilizer, and water using proprietary systems. With over 250 patents and a decade of project delivery experience, Anaergia provides integrated, end-to-end solutions that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and waste treatment costs.
Shares of ANRG are currently up 11.24% at $0.99 while U.S. listed shares are unchanged at $0.67 in early-afternoon trading.
