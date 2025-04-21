403
Klaus Schwab, Globalism’S Architect Bows Out Amid Nationalist Surge
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, will step down as executive chairman in January 2025, the WEF announced.
At 87, Schwab transitions to a non-executive role after 54 years, amid rising nationalist policies challenging the forum's interconnected vision. His exit prompts questions about global economic priorities.
Schwab established the WEF in 1971, building it into a platform for 2,500 leaders annually at Davos. His stakeholder capitalism model, launched in 2020, engaged 1,600 businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.
Supporters credit Schwab with fostering trade and climate collaboration, driving cross-border investments. Critics, however, argue Schwab's“Great Reset” prioritized centralized policies over national interests.
By 2024, 32 countries, including Hungary and India, tightened trade controls, reflecting skepticism of globalist frameworks. This backlash coincides with internal WEF challenges, including 2025 lawsuits alleging workplace misconduct, which dented its reputation.
Donald Trump's 2025 return as U.S. president accelerates this shift, emphasizing domestic markets. His 2018 Davos speech rejected multilateral frameworks, clashing with Schwab's vision.
In addition, Trump's withdrawal from the WHO and tariffs on imports signal a mercantile focus, influencing allies like Brazil to prioritize local economies. Schwab's departure leaves the WE without a named successor, raising concerns about its future influence.
WEF's Globalist Vision Confronts Rising Nationalism
The forum's 2024 inclusion of figures like Heritage Foundation's Kevin Roberts suggests an attempt to adapt. Yet, businesses face pressure to align with national policies, reshaping supply chains and investments.
The WEF's globalist approach, once a cornerstone for multinational corporations, now competes with mercantile strategies. Schwab's model facilitated $3.2 trillion in annual trade through partnerships, but nationalist policies gained traction, with 15 countries increasing tariffs by 2024.
This tension impacts firms navigating regulatory changes. Schwab's legacy includes uniting diverse leaders, yet critics highlight Davos' disconnect from local concerns. Supporters argue his vision stabilized markets during crises like 2008.
As nationalist policies rise, the WEF must balance global cooperation with respect for sovereignty to remain relevant. Businesses now adapt to a fragmented economic landscape, prioritizing regional markets.
Schwab's exit, after decades of shaping global agendas, marks a pivot toward policies favoring national growth. The WEF's next leader faces the challenge of navigating this divide, as mercantile values redefine international trade.
