Baba Siddique's Son Zeeshan Receives Death Threat And ₹10 Crore Ransom Demand Via Email: 'Killed The Same Way As...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Baba Siddique's son and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique has claimed that he has received a death threat via emails and a ransom demand of ₹10 crore.

The email said that he would be "killed the same way" as his father if he didn't pay ₹10 crore to a person claiming to be a 'D-company' member.

'D-company' is a name given to Mumbai's organized crime syndicate founded by fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

The sender further said that he would send such emails every six hours, said Mumbai Police .

The police have launched a probe into the death threat and extortion demand, and are in the process of recording the statement of Zeeshan Siddique.

Zeeshan told PTI: "Since the last three days I am receiving emails continuously, with content that 'you would be killed just like Baba Siddique if you don't pay ₹10 crore'. The sender claimed to be a member of the D-company and warned me not to contact police."

The NCP leader said threatening messages were sent to his personal email account.

The sender claimed the 'D-company' and not the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was behind the killing of Baba Siddique, he said.

"Fed with the repeated emails I contacted the Bandra police," he added.

Baba Siddique Murder

Baba Siddique (66), a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead by three assailants outside his son's office in Mumbai's Bandra East area on October 12, 2024.

Police have filed a more than 4,500-page chargesheet before a special MCOCA court in connection with the case.

It has been filed against 26 arrested accused, while three persons -- Shubham Lonkar, Yasin Akhthar and Anmol Bishnoi -- have been shown as wanted accused.

All the accused have been booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and are currently in judicial custody.

Last week, the special MCOC court allowed an intervention application filed by Shezeen Siddique, wife of Baba Siddique.

On January 28, Zeeshan Siddiqui in his statement to the police had raised questions on the slum rehabilitation (SRA) projects in Bandra and has sought a probe into their suspected link with the murder of his father Baba Siddiqui.

Zeeshan's statement forms part of the chargesheet filed by the police earlier this month in the Siddique murder case. He has said in his statement that his father's death should be investigated from the redevelopment project's perspective and from all other angles.