Pope Francis' Death Likely Due To Cerebral Haemorrhage, Not Pneumonia, Report Says

MENAFN - Live Mint) Italy's ANSA news agency citing sources said that Pope Francis' death was likely caused by a cerebral haemorrhage, rather than complications from his recent diagnosis of double pneumonia. While the exact cause has not been officially confirmed, the report stated that the cerebral haemorrhage could be a primary factor in the pontiff's passing.

Pope Francis passed away on Monday (April 21) at the age of 88, after battling chronic lung disease. He had been hospitalised for 38 days earlier this year after being admitted on February 14, 2025, for respiratory issues that later developed into double pneumonia. His hospitalisation was the longest of his 12-year papacy.

Vatican's official statement pending

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni has stated that the official cause of Pope Francis ' death is expected to be disclosed later this evening.“The exact cause of death will most likely be revealed soon,” Bruni said, confirming that the Vatican would provide further details shortly.

Although the Pope's condition had deteriorated due to pneumonia, there had been no official mention that a cerebral haemorrhage was connected to his respiratory illness.

Prior to the news from the sources, as cited, the public had been informed that Pope Francis had been receiving ongoing medical care for his lung condition.

As the Vatican prepares for a statement related to his death, mourners around the world are paying tribute to the Pope, reflecting on his unique legacy as the first Latin American pontiff who championed compassion, inclusivity, and social justice during his papacy.

The Vatican announces time of death

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, confirmed that Pope Francis passed away at 7:35 a.m. Monday (05:35 GMT). Farrell reflected on the pope's life, saying,“His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church.” He added that Pope Francis had“taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized.”

Last public appearance on Easter Sunday

Pope Francis made his final public appearance on Easter Sunday (April 20), blessing thousands from St. Peter's Square. He also made a surprise popemobile tour through the piazza, drawing loud cheers and applause.

Condolences pour in from around the world

Following news of his death, leaders from around the globe expressed their sorrow and admiration for Pope Francis . In his hometown of Buenos Aires, Argentina, worshippers mourned the loss of their native son.“I think he was a rebel. He may have been contradictory, but that was nice, too,” said Catalina Favaro, an Argentine worshiper.

Bishop Jorge García Cuerva addressed the mourners, saying,“The pope of everyone has died. The pope of all humanity who insisted one and a thousand times that there must be room for everyone.”

Argentine President pays tribute

Argentine President Javier Milei, despite having a strained relationship with the pope, expressed his condolences, noting,“Differences that seem minor today.” His eulogy highlighted the pope's unwavering commitment to the people.

Pope Francis' global impact on interfaith relations

Chief Rabbi of Rome, Riccardo di Segni, praised Pope Francis for fostering a new chapter in relations between Judaism and Catholicism. He noted,“Pope Francis opened a dialogue that was sometimes difficult but always respectful.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Pope Francis will be remembered "as a beacon of compassion, humility, and spiritual courage." Modi emphasised how the pope's commitment to inclusive development had inspired millions worldwide.

Italian Premier mourns the loss

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her deep sadness, calling the pope a“great man and a great shepherd.” She reflected on the friendship and counsel she received from him, especially in times of trial and suffering.

