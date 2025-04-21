White House Begins Search For New Defense Secretary Amid Pete Hegseth Controversy: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) The White House has reportedly started the process of identifying a new Defense Secretary, according to NPR, which cited an anonymous US official as saying. This development comes as current Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faces increasing scrutiny over allegations of leaking sensitive military information.

The controversy centers around claims that Hegseth shared details of planned US military strikes in Yemen with his family members via a private Signal chat on his personal phone. The recipients of this information reportedly included his wife, a former Fox News producer, and his brother.

The news report stated that according to the same official, this disclosure on family chat group occurred shortly after Hegseth received a briefing on the mission from a senior US military official.

The allegations have sparked widespread criticism, with concerns raised about the potential risks posed by such leaks to national security and military operations.

Hegseth has denied any wrongdoing. Hegseth responding to the latest claims about sharing military strike details in a private family Signal group chat, said the allegations were part of a broader effort to damage his reputation.

New report claims

The New York Times published a report alleging that the Defense Secretary disclosed details of U.S. military operations in Yemen, such as flight schedules for F/A-18 Hornets targeting Houthi rebels, through a private Signal chat with his family members.

The claims in the new report align with a previous controversy involving the Signal chat“Houthi PC small group,” where Hegseth reportedly shared attack plans. This chat mistakenly included Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic.

Hegseth denies claims

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday (April 21), Hegseth expressed confidence in his actions and reiterated his unwavering support for President Donald Trump.

"I have spoken to the president, and we are going to continue fighting on the same page all the way," Hegseth said, emphasising strong backing from the president.

Hegseth, addressing the growing controversy, said, "Leakers get fired and hit pieces come out. This is what they do," referring to individuals who are allegedly behind this. He continued, "They take anonymous sources from former employees, and they try to ruin people's reputations... not gonna work with me."

Hegseth hits back at calls for his removal

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Hegseth shot back at calls for his resignation, saying: "Your agenda is illegals, trans & DEI - all of which are no longer allowed @ DoD."

Trump backs Hegseth, says White House

Despite the claims in the new report, the White House said President Donald Trump has reaffirmed its support for Hegseth. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters,“The president absolutely has confidence in Secretary Hegseth. I spoke to him about it this morning, and he stands behind him.”

Senior Trump officials: No classified material shared

The“Houthi PC small group,” set up in mid-March by Mike Waltz, saw the National Security Advisor taking“full responsibility” for accidentally including The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg . Waltz, Vice President JD Vance , Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard , and other senior officials were reportedly members of the group. At the time, President Trump and senior officials including Hegseth denied that any classified information was shared .

Leak probe led to Pentagon officials' firings

The fallout from the leaks has already resulted in the firing of four Pentagon officials: Dan Caldwell , Josh Selnick, Colin Carroll, and another unnamed aide. A March 21 memo signed by Hegseth's chief of staff, Joe Kasper, called for an investigation into“recent unauthorized disclosures of national security information involving sensitive communications.”

Schumer demands Hegseth's removal

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has called for Pete Hegseth to be fired, saying the Pentagon chief“put lives at risk.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Schumer wrote : The details keep coming out. We keep learning how Pete Hegseth put lives at risk. But Trump is still too weak to fire him. Pete Hegseth must be fired."

