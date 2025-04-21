On The Death Of Pope Francis

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

TORONTO, Canada – On Easter Monday, Jeanette and I are saddened to the news of Pope Francis' passing. We unite in prayer with Catholics worldwide for the repose of the pontiff's soul and for this period of transition for the Catholic Church. May He rest in peace, says Marco Rubio, Secretary of State.

A statement from OAS Secretary-General, said:

“We express our deepest sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis. This is an especially sad moment, marked by the pain of losing someone whose profound humanity served as a constant guide for us all-someone who taught us, led by example, and became an inescapable moral reference through his solidarity, sense of justice, compassion, and love for others.

“As a global community, we have suffered an immense and irreparable loss with his death. We are all aware that we need his presence now more than ever and that we must carry forward his example with unwavering commitment. His voice and calm reason, his actions, and his very life continue to give strength and faith to people and believers around the world. Thank you, always, for so much. Thank you for your unshakable faith, expressed with such wisdom and peace.”

UK Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, said:

“I join millions around the world in grieving the death of His Holiness Pope Francis. His leadership in a complex and challenging time for the world and the church was courageous, yet always came from a place of deep humility.

Pope Francis was a pope for the poor, the downtrodden and the forgotten. He was close to the realities of human fragility, meeting Christians around the world facing war, famine, persecution and poverty. Yet he never lost hope of a better world.

That hope was as the heart of his papacy. His determination to visibly live out his faith inspired people across the world to see afresh the church's teachings of mercy and charity. With his death, we are reminded once more of his call to care for one another across different faiths, backgrounds, nations and beliefs.

“My thoughts are with Catholics across the world, and the Roman Catholic church. May His Holiness Rest in Peace.”

Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, following the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, said:

“Whit and I were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Pope Francis.

“Pope Francis was a beacon of hope and compassion, spreading messages of peace, love and understanding throughout the world. His legacy of humility, social justice and environmental stewardship has left an indelible mark on humanity.

“I remember when Whit and I met Pope Francis during his visit to Canada in 2022, where he delivered an apology for members of the Catholic Church who co-operated with the devastating abuse of Indigenous children at residential schools. It was a testament to his commitment to respect, dialogue and collaboration across cultures and faiths-values he held dear throughout his papacy.

“May his soul rest in peace, and may his teachings continue to inspire us to build a better world for all.”

