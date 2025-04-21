UK Firmly Rejects All Acts Designed To Destabilise Haiti 

Statement by Fergus Eckersley, UK Minister Counsellor, at the UN Security Council meeting on Haiti. ¬ April 21, 2025

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

NEW YORK, USA – The UK is extremely concerned by the significant escalation of violence in Haiti. Over 2,600 Haitians have been murdered over the past three months, including nearly 400 women and children.

We continue to hear horrifying accounts of sexual and gender-based violence targeting women, girls and boys.

One-third of cases of sexual violence against children in Haiti in 2024 were gang rapes coordinated attacks on civilian communities, including the deliberate destruction of schools, churches and businesses, gangs continue to target the innocent and inflict horror on the people of Haiti.

President, there are troubling reports of coordination between criminal gangs in order to destabilise Haiti's Transitional Presidential Council as they try to ensure security across the country.

We firmly reject all acts designed to destabilise Haiti.

The UK is committed to maintaining pressure via the implementation of sanctions on those who seek to destabilise Haiti, and we call for the full implementation of the UN sanctions regime and the arms embargo in Haiti.

The UK supports the efforts of Haiti's Transitional Presidential Council, prime minister Fils-Aimé and all stakeholders to work towards a secure and stable Haiti.

But now is the time for even greater action to restore security and to allow for elections to enable a transfer of power to an elected successor in February 2026.

This includes an urgent need for the Haitian National Police, supported by the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, to re-establish control over all areas of Port-au-Prince.

The UK thanks Kenya for its continued leadership of the MSS mission and pays tribute to those, both Kenyan and Haitian, who have lost their lives in the pursuit of restoring security for the Haitian people.

In light of the deteriorating security situation, it is clear that the MSS mission and the Haitian security forces need to be adequately supported to fulfil their mission.

This Council needs urgently to consider the recommendations of the secretary-general and agree how we can support the enhanced UN security support to Haiti.

Collectively, we must find a way to deliver stability and lasting peace for the people of Haiti.

