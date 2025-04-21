Stronger Immunization Policies Needed As Vaccine Confidence Falls

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By the APEC Health Working Group

SINGAPORE – Findings from the updated APEC Regional Dashboard on Vaccination Across the Life-Course reveal gaps in vaccine access, financing and data collection, with only eight economies meeting the 95 percent measles herd immunity threshold in 2023-a 27 percent drop from 2022. The dashboard also highlights a decline in vaccine confidence, with adults in at least 16 APEC economies increasingly questioning the safety, effectiveness and importance of vaccines.

“Strengthening life-course immunization is critical to building resilient healthcare systems and ensuring economic sustainability across APEC economies,” said Dr Victor Yosef Melt Campos, chair of the APEC Health Working Group .

“A well-vaccinated population is not only healthier but also more productive, contributing to stronger communities and a more robust workforce,” Dr Campos added.“Investing in immunization helps economies safeguard public health, enhance social well-being, and create a foundation for sustainable growth and prosperity.”

Developed by the APEC Vaccines Task Force under the Health Working Group, the dashboard tracks progress on the APEC Action Plan on Vaccination Across the Life-Course , a regional strategy that supports member economies in expanding vaccine access, strengthening immunization programs and preparing for future health challenges.

The dashboard highlights the need to expand immunization programs beyond childhood to include adolescents, adults and at-risk groups. Lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic underscore the importance of scalable, adaptable strategies to strengthen vaccine uptake across different population segments.

Gaps in data collection and assessment remain a critical challenge, according to the dashboard. Only one-third of APEC economies currently track the indirect benefits of vaccination, despite growing evidence that adult vaccines can return up to 19 times their initial investment.

Additionally, just over half of APEC economies have a comprehensive framework to assess both the economic and social benefits of immunization. Strengthening evidence-based policymaking and ensuring that vaccine investments align with broader economic and public health goals will be key to improving immunization outcomes across the region.

The dashboard also underscores the importance financial sustainability for immunization programs. The dashboard highlights best practices, including free vaccines for older adults, multi-year procurement contracts and tax levies to support vaccine programs.

Pandemic preparedness remains a key priority. While 90 percent of APEC economies have established preparedness strategies, fewer have introduced catch-up vaccination plans to address routine immunization disruptions. Strengthening surveillance systems, harmonizing regulatory frameworks and ensuring rapid vaccine deployment in response to outbreaks will be essential to mitigating future health crises​

With 2025 marking the halfway point for both the APEC Action Plan on Vaccination Across the Life-Course and the WHO Immunization Agenda 2030, the dashboard urges member economies to accelerate efforts to strengthen immunization systems. Sustainable and adaptable policies will be essential to ensuring resilient vaccination programs amid evolving public health challenges.

The APEC Vaccines Task Force remains committed to fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing to support economies in enhancing immunization coverage.

