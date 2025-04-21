Cayman Islands Sign CTCEC Saltwater Pipe Project

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Gina Matthews

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – The ministry of tourism and ports, recently announced that following a rigorous bidding process, a contract has been signed for the Saltwater Pipe and Pump Project between the Cayman Turtle Conservation and Education Centre Ltd. (CTCEC) and Sanpik Contracting Cayman Ltd (Sanpik).

As an aquatic facility, the Cayman Turtle Conservation and Education Centre Ltd. requires the supply of fresh seawater for its various lagoons and tanks. Since the Centre's opening in 1968, the pump system was remodelled in 2000-2001, but due to budget constraints, the pipes were not replaced at that time.

Over the years, these pipes have become clogged with built up calcification, severely limiting the water flow and reducing their diameter from 14 inches to approximately 4 inches. This has led to lower water flow, increased operating costs, and two major breaks that have disrupted water supply to the turtle tanks.

Additionally, the seaside location of the pumping station makes it vulnerable to hurricanes and other storms. The Nor'wester in February 2024 required substantial repairs to reinstate the system. The pumps are temporarily removed during severe weather events to prevent damage. This process leaves the tanks without a continuous supply of water and greatly reduces efficiency at the Centre during these periods.

For several years, the possibility of relocating the pumping station inland has been under consideration and the CTCEC is pleased to be able to proceed with this much-needed project. The new inland pumping station, which will be located across the road from the existing facility, will pump 20 million gallons of saltwater per day, ensuring continuous water flow without the need to dismantle the pumps during inclement weather. This upgrade will improve operational efficiency and reduce ongoing maintenance costs. The project, valued at $2.56 million, is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

CTCEC CEO Christopher Jackson expressed the benefits of this remodel stating:

“We are happy that this project has come to fruition. Its implementation will facilitate necessary improvements in our efficiency here at the Centre. With the pump station moved inland, we will address adverse effects during times of inclement weather. This will in turn help protect the animals which rely on adequate supply of saltwater, as well as reducing risks to our staff. I would like to thank the CTCEC board of directors for their support in getting this project initiated.”

On the project, deputy premier and minister of tourism and ports, Kenneth Bryan, said:

“This project is long overdue, and I'm pleased that we could begin the process of improving the efficiency of the Cayman Turtle Conservation and Education Centre, our largest land-based tourism attraction. As the only facility of its kind in the world, it is paramount that the Centre's infrastructure supports its efforts in rehabilitating the green sea turtle population – a key element of our cultural identity.”

