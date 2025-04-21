Kashmir's Highway Is a Warning in Disguise

By Dr. Waseem Ahmad

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is a key link between Kashmir and the rest of India. Every day, it carries essential goods, medical supplies, tourists and commuters. But behind this lifeline lies a growing problem. Landslides, tunnel collapses, and cloudbursts, like the recent one in Ramban, are disrupting traffic more often than ever before. These are not just natural events. They are signs of increasing stress on a fragile mountain ecosystem.

The Himalayas, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, are young and unstable mountains. They are still changing and settling. Their forest cover helps prevent erosion, absorbs rain, and stabilizes the soil. However, this natural balance is being damaged by heavy construction activities. New roads, widened highways and tunnels are being built quickly, using large machines and explosives, without much attention to the environment.

Construction is often carried out without detailed studies of the terrain. Experts like geologists and ecologists are rarely consulted before work begins. As a result, roads are cut into steep slopes without proper support systems. Drainage channels are either poorly designed or missing. This weakens the land and makes it more likely to slide during rainfall.

High-end machines like tunnel boring rigs and earth movers are impressive but are being used in ways that ignore the sensitive nature of the mountains. Rather than adjusting the machines to suit the region, the land is being forced to adjust to the machines. This has dangerous consequences. When the soil structure is disturbed, even moderate rainfall can trigger landslides.

Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs), which are meant to check the possible harm from construction, are often incomplete or ignored. Construction companies, working under tight deadlines and political pressure, tend to overlook safety and environmental standards. Contracts are often awarded to the same companies, some with poor track records in sustainable development. Regular checks on materials, safety and environmental guidelines are often skipped.

The result is clear. In recent years, weather-related disasters on this highway have increased. What was once rare is now common. Each landslide or roadblock cuts off Kashmir from the rest of the country, delaying supplies, affecting livelihoods and risking lives.

Climate change is making things worse. Rainfall patterns have become unpredictable, with sudden and intense downpours. Without tree cover and stable slopes, the land cannot absorb the excess water. This turns rain into floods and cloudbursts into disasters.

This does not mean that roads and tunnels are not needed. For the people of Kashmir, better roads are essential for access to healthcare, education and markets. The question is not whether we need development, but how we build it.

Sustainable development in the Himalayas requires careful planning. Every project should start with a full ecological and geological survey. Local communities and environmental experts must be included from the beginning. Construction methods should avoid excessive drilling and blasting. Regular audits should check if companies are following rules, and the public should have access to reports on safety and environmental impact.

The Himalayan region is not just a construction site. It is a living ecosystem, deeply interconnected and highly sensitive. When its balance is disturbed, the damage can be severe and long-lasting.

The highway to progress must not come at the cost of nature. If we continue to ignore the warnings from these mountains, the risks will only grow. Development must respect the land it passes through. In Kashmir, that means building with care, not force.

– The author is a South Kashmir based Scientist.