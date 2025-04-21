Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:14 AM EST - Parkland Corporation : Has published a presentation that comprehensively refutes the claims being advanced by Simpson Oil Limited and demonstrates Parkland's refreshed, experienced, and independent Board is the right team to lead the Company through its ongoing Strategic Review process. Parkland Corporation shares T are trading down $0.51 at $32.14.

