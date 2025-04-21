403
Lumina, Perpetua At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Lumina Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.17 Monday. Lumina and CMOC Singapore Pte. Ltd., have entered into an arrangement agreement, pursuant to which CMOC will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Lumina, in exchange for $1.27 per Lumina Share in an all-cash transaction by way of a plan of arrangement. The Consideration represents total equity value of approximately $581 million on a fully diluted basis.
Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSX: PPTA) hit a new 52-week high of $17.91 Monday. Perpetua announced that the Stibnite Gold Project has been selected as a Transparency Project in response to President Donald Trump's recent Executive Order aimed at strengthening American mineral production and significantly reducing U.S. reliance on foreign nations for critical mineral supplies.
Aclara Resources Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 72 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Artemis Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $20.26 Monday. No news stories today.
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $41.58 Monday. No news stories today.
Cerrado Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 66 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $20.10 Monday. No news stories today.
Discovery Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.87 Monday. No news stories today.
Endeavour Mining plc (T) hit a new 52-week high of $40.61 Monday. No news stories today.
Eldorado Gold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $27.72 Monday. No news stories today.
Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.46 Monday. No news stories today.
Empire Company Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $49.31 Monday. No news stories today.
Franco-Nevada Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $240.42 Monday. No news stories today.
Fredonia Mining Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 59 cents Monday. No news stories today.
GoldQuest Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 55 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Hydro One Limited (T.H) hit a new 52-week high of $51.15 Friday. No news stories today.
Helius Minerals Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 62 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.70 Monday. No news stories today.
Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $214.10 Monday. No news stories today.
Luca Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.48 Monday. No news stories today.
Lundin Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $58.67 Monday. No news stories today.
Perseus Mining Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.07 Monday. No news stories today.
Soma Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 88 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $36.17 Monday. No news stories today.
Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 77 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Sitka Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 61 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Sprott Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $72.09 cents Monday. No news stories today.
