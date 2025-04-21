Chop Steakhouse & Bar Partners With Toronto Star For A Game-Changing Sponsorship

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exclusive alignment to Star Sports brings fans and food together like never before

TORONTO, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two great Canadian brands have teamed up to give loyal sports fans an enhanced experience – from trusted sports insights and analysis – to valued connection and community. Chop Steakhouse & Bar has signed an exclusive advertising sponsorship with the Toronto Star, featuring their enlightened hospitality around the Star's award-winning sports coverage.

The year-long initiative launches with fanfare – and fan engagement – this week when Chop takes the exclusive sponsor position around the Star's Live Chat for the Leafs playoffs. The“Ask me Anything”-style event streams on thestar.com April 23, featuring former Leafs goalie Curtis Joseph with the Star's Dave Feschuk and Kevin McGran discussing what's happening, what's ahead and answering readers' questions.

A Chop-sponsored contest further engages fans with a chance to win a high-value Chop Steakhouse & Bar gift card and a pair of Leafs jerseys.

This partnership literally puts Chop at the forefront of sports, with a prominent crown above the masthead of the Toronto Star Sports section every day along with other premium positioning in digital and newsletter activations. Other high-impact benefits include exclusive ad placement in team-preview special sections, a managed inventory for contextual targeting and a media value bank to give Chop Steakhouse & Bar strategic flexibility to keep their name in front of fans all year long.

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with the Star, a Canadian-owned business that shares our commitment to excellence and passion for connecting with customers,” said Brett Wills, Senior Director of Marketing, Chop Steakhouse & Bar.“This collaboration provides an exciting, authentic way for us to reach Canadian sports fans where they are most passionate – engaging with content that speaks to their interests. It's a perfect blend of flavor and fandom, and we're excited to build these lasting connections with our customers.”

Brandon Grosvenor, Chief Revenue Officer at Torstar, picks up on the collaborative aspect of the new partnership.“This program showcases the care and creativity of our team and how they calibrate all the pieces to sync our partner's goals with our readers' interests,” he said, adding that this partnership“is about enhancing the fan experience and creating real connections between great journalism and a great Canadian brand.”

With this exclusive partnership, Chop will be able to tap into year-round visibility to foster a deeper connection with its customers while building a new fanbase. Canadians will not only enjoy top-tier sports analysis but will also find themselves immersed in a dining experience that's as exciting and engaging as the games they love.

About Chop Steakhouse & Bar

Chop Steakhouse & Bar is a proudly Canadian company that started in Edmonton, Alberta in 2006. Since then, they have grown to 18 locations from coast to coast. Chop employs teams that are passionate and committed to steak excellence and because of this, they combine the amazing qualities of 100% Canadian beef with modern, state-of-the-art cooking methods that set them apart from any other steakhouse. This is presented to guests with well-trained, educated and passionate hospitality. When you come to Chop, your experience is always memorable, and you can expect a high-quality, flavourful, and perfectly prepared steak-eating experience that will keep you wanting more.

About Toronto Star

The Toronto Star is the largest metropolitan daily newspaper in Canada, with more than 7.5 million readers in print and online at . The winner of more than 140 National Newspaper Awards and 2024 recipient of the Michener Award, the most prestigious newspaper prize in Canada, the Star is known for its investigative reporting, insightful opinion writing and comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. With a dedicated editorial team of respected sports journalists, the Star also brings insightful coverage, in-depth analysis and breaking news to sports fans in Toronto and across the country.

