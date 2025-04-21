Russians Building New Line Of Fortifications In Northwest Mariupol District
As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced on Telegram by Petro Andriushchenko, Head of the Center for the Study of Occupation and former adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol. He also shared a video confirming the activity.
“The Russians are building a new line of fortifications in the northwest of Mariupol district (Mykilska community – area of Maloyanisol – Novosilka). At the end of the week, we observed a significant amount of engineering equipment and materials for fortification construction (bunkers), including water storage tanks, timber, and concrete structures,” Andriushchenko wrote.
He suggested that the Russian occupiers are preparing not only for offensive operations but also for defensive ones.Read also: Enemy military equipment movement toward Zaporizhzhia region spotted in Mariupol
Earlier reports indicated that Russian forces have turned Mariupol and surrounding villages into a military and logistical hub.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment