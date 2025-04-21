Russians Building New Line Of Fortifications In Northwest Mariupol District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian occupying forces are constructing a new line of fortifications in the northwest of Mariupol district.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced on Telegram by Petro Andriushchenko, Head of the Center for the Study of Occupation and former adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol. He also shared a video confirming the activity.

“The Russians are building a new line of fortifications in the northwest of Mariupol district (Mykilska community – area of Maloyanisol – Novosilka). At the end of the week, we observed a significant amount of engineering equipment and materials for fortification construction (bunkers), including water storage tanks, timber, and concrete structures,” Andriushchenko wrote.

He suggested that the Russian occupiers are preparing not only for offensive operations but also for defensive ones.

Earlier reports indicated that Russian forces have turned Mariupol and surrounding villages into a military and logistical hub.