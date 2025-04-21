Putin: Russia To Analyze Ukraine's Proposal To Stop Strikes Against Civilian Targets

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that he will analyze Ukraine's proposal to cease attacks on civilian infrastructure.

According to Ukrinform, the BBC Russian service reported this.

“We need to think about it and assess everything carefully, look at the results,” Russian media quoted him as saying, referring to the experience of the Easter ceasefire.

He also addressed the proposal made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who called for a halt in attacks on civilian infrastructure for a minimum of 30 days, with the possibility of extension.

“This needs to be looked into; it's all a matter for thorough consideration, possibly in a bilateral format,” Putin added.

Earlier, on April 19, Putin announced“Easter ceasefire” in the war against Ukraine.

President Zelensky said that Ukraine was ready to engage in a format of full ceasefire.

However, on April 20, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Ukraine had still not received a response from Moscow to this proposal.

Enemy used '' to bring in reserves – disinfo watchdog

Despite the declared truce, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to Zelensky that Russian troops violated the ceasefire 2,935 times on Sunday, April 20.

On April 21, Russia's Ministry of Defense officially stated that combat operations against Ukraine would continue following the end of the“Easter ceasefire.”