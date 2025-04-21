Putin Admits Russia Targeting Civilian Sites In Sumy, Kryvyi Rih

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has admitted that during missile strikes on Sumy and Kryvyi Rih, civilian infrastructure was intentionally targeted.

That is reported by Nastoyashchee Vremya (Current Time) and relayed by Ukrinform.

Putin acknowledged that the Russian army struck the congress center of Sumy University, an attack that killed over 30 people, describing it as“retribution” for actions by the Ukrainian army in border regions.

“Is it a civilian object or not? Civilian. But they were awarding those who committed crimes in Kursk region - both Ukrainian Armed Forces units and nationalists. These are people we consider criminals, who deserved punishment for what they did in the border region, including in Kursk,” said Putin, adding:“This was done precisely to punish them.”

Putin also mentioned a strike on a civilian facility in Odesa region, claiming the target was agricultural warehouses where a new missile system was allegedly being developed and tested.

According to The Moscow Times , he also referred to a restaurant strike, apparently referencing the April 4 attack on Kryvyi Rih that killed 21 people, including nine children.

“They hold meetings there - gatherings, military briefings, they celebrate things, drink vodka, and so on. Well, a strike was carried out there too. Are those civilian objects? Yes. But what was the target? A military one,” Putin claimed.

It is important to note that Russia's Ministry of Defense had previously claimed the Kryvyi Rih strike targeted a restaurant supposedly hosting Ukrainian soldiers and Western instructors - a claim unsubstantiated by any evidence. In reality, the missile hit residential buildings and a children's playground, and all casualties were civilians.

: Russia to analyze Ukraine's proposal to stop strikes against civilian target

As Ukrinform reported, on April 13, Russian forces launched two ballistic missiles at the center of Sumy, resulting in 36 deaths and 129 injuries.

Ukrainian defense intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said the Iskander-M/KN-23 missiles were launched by Russia's 112th and 448th missile brigades.

On April 15, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the base of the 448th missile brigade in Kursk region, while in the morning of April 16, drones attacked the 112th Guards Missile Brigade in Ivanovo region, Russia.