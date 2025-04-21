403
Russia Resumes Military Operations In Ukraine After Easter Lull
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, April 21 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Monday resuming the military operation in Ukraine after the end of Easter.
In a speech carried by Russian state-owned (RIA Novosti), Putin stressed that Moscow would continue offering initiatives which aims at stopping strikes at civil targets.
He noted that responding to attacks remains necessary to ensure Russia's national security and prevent the repetition of similar violations in the future.
Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow would provide international parties with all data related to Ukrainian forces' violations of the truce.
He indicated that Ukraine's joining of the NATO remains a "red line" that Russia could not ignore.
Political solutions could be reached through effective diplomatic channels that care for the essential interests of all parties, he pointed out.
Last Saturday, Putin announced a unilateral ceasefire of the war with Ukraine due to Easter. (end)
