Espire Dental Invites Passionate Hygienists To Thrive In A Culture Of Excellence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At Espire, hygienists are celebrated as essential providers of care and connection. The workplace is built on collaboration, innovation, and genuine respect, creating an environment where hygienists thrive personally and professionally. Whether you're seeking full-time or part-time opportunities, Espire offers flexible scheduling, so you can achieve the work-life balance you deserve. "Espire understands that rest and personal time are crucial," shares one Espire hygienist. "It's refreshing to work somewhere that prioritizes our health and happiness just as much as our productivity."

From cutting-edge technology and paid continuing education to industry-leading hygiene incentive programs, Espire invests in the growth and success of every hygienist. With generous sign-on bonuses, comprehensive benefits that include 401(k), wellness perks, even Espire equity E-Shares, plus the chance to work alongside passionate, like-minded colleagues, this is where careers take off.

"It's inspiring to see such dedication to not just the technical aspects of dental care, but also to the overall experience for both the team and the patients," said Tina Braesch, Director of Hygiene at Espire Dental. "I'm inspired by the opportunity to create a positive and supportive environment where hygienists can thrive. Mentorship and work-life balance are crucial for professional growth and personal well-being. Building a team of 'brightest minds' who view themselves as healthcare providers, not as 'teeth cleaners,' elevates the level of care and ensures patients receive an unforgettable experience. Hygienists are partners with the doctors. Ultimately, the success of any practice comes down to the people, and I'm passionate about creating a fulfilling and supportive environment."

Hygienists at Espire also have the chance to make a difference beyond the dental chair. Through the Espiration Foundation, Espire's 501(c)(3) nonprofit, team members have the opportunity to help by delivering care directly to underserved communities worldwide and support to over 50 nonprofit charitable partners within the communities that we serve. "Culture and teamwork are really at the forefront of the experience that Espire brings," another hygienist shared. "We're empowered to grow, to give back, and to do it all together."

If you're a licensed dental hygienist ready to join a community that believes in your talent, supports your ambitions, and celebrates your purpose, Espire Dental wants to meet you. Visit to explore open opportunities, or connect with our talent acquisition team directly at (720) 222-2233.

About Espire Dental

Espire Dental is a fast-growing, innovative dental group committed to elevating the dental experience for patients and professionals alike. With locations across Colorado, Southern California, Washington and beyond, Espire delivers world-class clinical care in beautifully designed, digitally advanced practices using A.I. Pearl technology. The company is rooted in a culture of joy, excellence, and purpose, where teamwork, continuous growth, and community impact are deeply valued. Learn more at .

