SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates LNSR, TURN, DNB, GB On Behalf Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNSR)'s sale to Alcon for $14.00 per share in cash, with an additional non-tradeable contingent value right offering up to $2.75 per share in cash conditioned on achievement of a milestone. If you are a LENSAR shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TURN)'s merger with Mount Logan Capital Inc. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, 180 Degree shareholders are expected to own approximately 40% of the combined company. If you are a 180 Degree shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB)'s sale to Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. for $9.15 in cash per share. If you are a Dun & Bradstreet shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE: GB)'s sale to Shift4 for $7.50 per common share in cash. If you are a Global Blue shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email ... or ... .

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

One World Trade Center

85th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 763-0060

...

...

