MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT CO-MANAGING PARTNERS NAMED 'LEGAL VISIONARIES' BY LOS ANGELES TIMES

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Co-Managing Partners Steven Elie and Richard Galofaro have been recognized by Los Angeles Times as“Legal Visionaries.”Those awarded are“some of the best and brightest in a large and highly competitive world of Southern California professionals, but it is their dogged dedication to both clients and craft that make them worthy of this recognition,” states the publisher.Steven Elie specializes in complex business, insurance and environmental litigation and counseling.”With over 30 years of experience, he represents insurers, businesses and public entities in high-stakes disputes involving environmental regulations, insurance coverage and white-collar matters,” according to the profile.“Elie has secured major victories, including a defense verdict in a seven-month environmental trial and multiple summary judgments for insurers.” The publication also highlights Elie's leadership positions, including his role as Inland Empire Utilities Agency's Elected Director and Board Member.Elie was recently named to Lawdragon's“500 Leading Litigators” guide for 2025.Richard Galofaro focuses his practice on estate and gift tax planning for high-net-worth individuals and families, the administration of trusts and estates, and probate matters.“His expertise includes structuring sophisticated tax strategies, business succession planning and charitable giving,” according to the feature.“Galofaro has advised clients on maximizing estate tax exemptions ahead of 2026 law changes and recently facilitated the creation of an $800-million private foundation benefiting Los Angeles.”Galofaro was named as a“Leader of Influence” by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2024.

