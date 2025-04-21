Atticus Publishing Proudly Present 'Rebooting' By Billy Poggi

From Combat to Code: Navigating the Journey to Tech Leadership with Billy Poggi

CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Billy Poggi is proud to announce his book, "Rebooting: Transitioning from You to New and Experienced You ." This essential read offers invaluable insights for anyone looking to leverage their past experiences into successful roles in software development, cybersecurity, and technical program management.Billy Poggi, a former U.S. Marine Corps Captain and current Senior Technical Program Manager at Ampsight, shares his journey and lessons learned transitioning from military service to a leader in the high-tech industry. With over 20 years of experience, Billy brings a wealth of knowledge and a unique perspective that is both inspiring and practical for today's professionals."Rebooting" delves into the strategies that helped Billy excel both in the military and in corporate environments. The book provides readers with actionable advice on navigating the challenges of career transitions, enhancing expertise, and leading with confidence in the ever-evolving tech landscape.Billy's book is a compendium of leadership wisdom, technical prowess, and career advice. It is designed for both veterans transitioning into the civilian workforce and existing professionals seeking to amplify their skill sets and leadership capabilities in dynamic sectors such as cybersecurity and DevOps."Throughout my career, I have realized the importance of adapting military leadership principles to the corporate sector and vice versa,” says Billy.“This book encapsulates that cross-disciplinary knowledge, aiming to empower professionals at all stages of their careers to seize leadership opportunities and make impactful contributions."Billy Poggi's background as a Director of Site Reliability Engineering and his roles in leading advanced R&D programs provide readers with a deep dive into managing complex projects and delivering results that align with organizational goals. "Rebooting" also explores the crucial role of mentorship and continuous learning in achieving professional growth."Rebooting: Transitioning from You to New and Experienced You" is now available for purchase online and at major book retailers.

Atticus Publishing LLC

Atticus Publishing LLC

+ +1 (888) 800-1803

email us here

Billy Poggi on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.