Inland Empire Women's Business Center Serves As Small Business Resource Oasis In Riverside And San Bernardino Counties

Unmatched in Reach, the IEWBC Helps Riverside and San Bernardino Entrepreneurs Succeed with Free Resources, Training, and Support

- Jackie ScottCA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Of the nearly 150 Women's Business Centers that offer support to small businesses across the nation, not one serves more territory than the Inland Empire Women's Business Center. With offices in San Bernardino, Riverside, and Temecula, the Center draws entrepreneurs from across all of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties – and meets this expansive client base with an equally wide-spanning array of programs to help them succeed.Jackie Scott, Director of the IEWBC , credits collaboration with local partner organizations for the breadth of offerings her center provides to small business owners:“There is an entrepreneur ecosystem that we've created... We invite affiliates to get on board if they are helping entrepreneurs in any way, shape, or form. They have expertise in certain areas of business, and they are helping businesses start or grow. They are invited to apply and be an affiliate, so they can work alongside of us and they can be another resource for our clients.”Through these partnerships, the Inland Empire WBC offers opportunities like:-A Childcare Business cohort-style class in which, Scott says,“We walk our clients through the licensing, the compliance, the marketing, the budgeting, the finance, and explore if they should be in this space. And at the end of it, we're able to work with the County of Riverside so our clients that completed the class and got their licenses were able to apply for a $5,000 - $10,000 grant.-A Farmer's Market Program that provides entrepreneurs with a free, fully set-up booth at local farmers' market, from which to sell their products. At recent events, as many as 35 entrepreneurs have seized this opportunity, and Scott says the goal is to have 100 booths operating by November.-The Finish Line Finance Program, a seven-week class in collaboration with US Bank, that includes lessons on developing a succinct, compelling“elevator pitch” of one's business plan – which can win participants immediate financial grants for their venture at the end of the program.Scott sums up the collaborative approach that has allowed these programs to thrive:“I want to shine a light on the fact that here at the Women's Business Center, we harness all of our surrounding partners to help our clients succeed... we're about giving you more and more resources.”Nancy Swift, Chair of the California-wide Women's Business Center network, commends the IEWBC for the countless opportunities it provides Inland Empire entrepreneurs:“The IEWBC has risen to the challenge of being a guiding light for small businesses across such a wide swath of Southern California. I am so proud of the work it does.”

Claudia Viek

California WBC Network

+1 415-305-5964

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.