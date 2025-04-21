Outpacing The Giants: The Revenue Engine Powering Cubix's Self-Storage Growth

Cubix Asset Management Emerges as Industry Leader in Self-Storage Business Intelligence and Revenue Growth

2024 at a Glance

$50M+ Annual Revenue | 74.5% Lead Conversion | 92.3% Occupancy | 3.14% YoY Revenue Growth

With 45 facilities and a cutting-edge BI center, Cubix now rivals REITs in data-backed pricing, customer retention, and operational efficiency.

DANVILLE, Calif., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, Cubix Asset Management solidified its position as a trailblazer in the self-storage industry. Operating over 45 facilities and managing more than 25,000 units, the company broke new ground by surpassing $50 million in annual revenue-all while outperforming publicly traded REITs in key performance metrics.

At the heart of this success is the company's newly launched Business Intelligence Center, fueled by key partners leveraging AI and machine learning to optimize marketing, operations, pricing, and customer insights. This tech-forward approach allows Cubix to analyze every layer of the customer journey-from pricing and move-ins to review conversion and lifetime value.

"We're not just managing storage. We're optimizing performance," says Sean Venezia, Managing Partner. "By tracking over 50 KPIs and benchmarking against national REITs, our clients get Wall Street-level analytics at Main Street scale."

Cubix's implementation of a dynamic pricing platform has driven massive returns. In 2024 alone, Cubix executed 14,744 rate increases with only a 1.7% move-out rate among those impacted-resulting in 8.99% more revenue per retained customer. On the front end, the company's Sales Concierge Center achieved a 74.5% conversion rate, turning inbound leads into real move-ins with impressive efficiency.

Additional 2024 Achievements



92.29% same-store occupancy vs. REIT average of 88.46%

$1.70 average rent PSF vs. $1.64 YoY

3.14% same-store revenue growth vs. -1.33% REIT decline

49.5% of customers on autopay, reducing delinquency 70% of new tenants enrolled in insurance at move-in

As Cubix expands, its message to owners is clear: If you want REIT-grade results without the REIT bureaucracy, Cubix is your team.

For operators ready to elevate their performance, Cubix offers the tools, insights, and strategic support to help you outperform the market.

"In 2025, Cubix is expanding into new markets, integrating real-time behavioral analytics, and continuing to build smarter, more profitable self-storage facilities."

Media Contact:

consulting@cubixstorage. com



SOURCE Cubix Asset Management

