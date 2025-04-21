SIRVA APPOINTS JIM SHEPHERD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirva Worldwide, Inc. ("Sirva" or the "Company"), a leading global relocation and moving services provider, today announced the appointment of Jim Shepherd as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Shepherd succeeds Interim Chief Financial Officer, Paige Wisdom.

Jim Shepherd brings over a decade of global financial leadership to Sirva, having most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at CWT, Inc. Over his three-year tenure, he led global finance functions, procurement, real estate, and pricing. Shepherd oversaw a team of 700 finance professionals supporting operations in 140 countries. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President of Finance at CWT, focusing on driving operational efficiencies and business performance.

"Welcoming Jim to Sirva is a significant milestone for us," said Carlyn Taylor, Sirva Chief Executive Officer. "Jim's extensive experience in global business services aligns perfectly with Sirva's strategic imperatives: Speed, Innovative Technology, Operational Excellence, Exceptional Customer Service. His expertise in finance, strategy, and operations will drive our progress in these areas, ensuring we deliver outstanding value to our clients, agents, employees, and stakeholders."

Taylor continued, "With Jim's proficiency in delivering strategic impact to Fortune 500 companies, particularly in the global business travel management industry, he will be a great asset in helping Sirva exceed our business and financial goals."

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to join Sirva at this exciting time," said Jim Shepherd. "Sirva's brand and value proposition are unmatched in our industry, and I'm excited to be joining such a talented team. I look forward to strengthening Sirva's financial strategy for the future."

"We are pleased to welcome Jim to Sirva," said Linda Galipeau, Chairman of the Sirva Board of Directors. "His expertise will be instrumental in driving our financial strategy forward. On behalf of the entire Board, we would like to thank Paige for her hard work and dedication to Sirva as Interim CFO, and we wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors."

ABOUT JIM SHEPHERD

As Chief Financial Officer of Sirva, Jim Shepherd brings over 25 years of experience in finance, strategy, and operations leadership, delivering shareholder value and strategic impact. He has a proven track record of leading global teams, developing talent, and driving operational strategies.

Prior to joining Sirva, Jim was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at CWT, Inc., where he spent three years overseeing global finance functions, procurement, and real estate and pricing. He was responsible for 700 global finance professionals across 43 countries, with operations spanning 140 countries. Before that, he served as Senior Vice President of Finance, leading global FP&A, finance, and pricing, while driving operational efficiencies and results.

Jim also spent six years at Medtronic PLC as Vice President of Strategy and Transformation, where he led supply chain strategy and oversaw transformation programs focused on the global operating system, continuous improvement initiatives, global manufacturing, and data analytics.

Additionally, Jim spent five years at Deloitte Consulting, specializing in mergers and acquisitions.

Jim holds a B.S. in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and Economics from Miami University (Oxford, OH) and a M.A. in Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

A bout Sirva

Sirva is a global leader in relocation and moving services, offering employee relocation solutions to corporate clients and global moving services to consumers. With 77 locations servicing 190+ countries, we offer an unparalleled global footprint backed by extensive product offerings and robust technology solutions that support organizations' global and diverse workforces. From relocation and household goods to commercial moving and storage, our portfolio of brands (Including Sirva, Allied, northAmerican, Global Van Lines, Alliance, and Sirva Mortgage) provide a superior relocation and moving experience to both corporate and consumer clients. Sirva is a flexible and reliable provider for relocations of any size, frequency, and complexity.

