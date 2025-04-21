Vietnamese American Communities To Host Historic 50Th Black April Memorial Commemoration In Washington, D.C.

...part of a commemorative display of names honoring South Vietnamese military personnel and civilians who lost their lives in communist prisons for the cause of freedom.

50th Black April - Never Forget

50th Black April Memorial Commemoration in Washington DC

Marking 50 years of resilience and remembrance, the Vietnamese diaspora rallies in Washington, D.C. for freedom, justice, and human dignity.

- Phu Le

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Wednesday, April 30, 2025, Vietnamese Americans and supporters from across the United States will gather in the nation's capital to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Fall of Saigon-a date forever etched in the memory of millions and a powerful symbol of the ongoing struggle for freedom, democracy, and human rights.

The 50th Black April Memorial Commemoration will begin at 10:00 AM at the Lincoln Memorial and Vietnam Veterans Memorial, culminating in a symbolic Freedom March to Lafayette Square, directly in front of the White House. Organized by a national coalition of Vietnamese American communities and civic organizations, this solemn observance marks a historic milestone-half a century since the Republic of Vietnam fell to communist forces, ending a war but beginning decades of repression, exile, and resistance.

The day's program will open with a grand flag procession, a spirit tablet ceremony, interfaith prayers, and a wreath-laying tribute honoring the South Vietnamese and American soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice. A moment of silence will be held in memory of the victims of labor camps, the perilous exodus of the boat people, and all those who perished in pursuit of liberty.

Confirmed speakers and honored guests include:

.Congressman Derek Trần

.Deputy Foreign Minister Moe Zaw Oo, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Myanmar

.Commodore Blair Gerritsen, MNZM, RNZN, Defence Attaché, Embassy of New Zealand, representing allied nations

.Religious leaders from the Vietnamese Buddhist, Catholic, Protestant, and other faith communities

U.S. veterans of the Vietnam War-including former prisoners of war -will join the commemoration. Wreath-laying ceremonies will be held at The Three Servicemen Statue, the Vietnam Women's Memorial, and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

A particularly meaningful presence at this year's commemoration is the participation of U.S. veteran groups, including Sons and Daughters of the Vietnam War and Rolling Thunder, Inc. Their members will join the Freedom March in formation. Recognized for their unwavering advocacy on behalf of veterans and POW/MIAs, their attendance serves as a powerful reminder of sacrifice, solidarity, and the enduring brotherhood between American and South Vietnamese forces.

Participants will also pay tribute to a solemn display of more than 1,000 names of Republic of Vietnam military personnel and civilians who died in communist prisons after 1975-a sample of the estimated 165,000 who perished in these concentration camps. In addition, 114 American soldiers are known to have died while being held as prisoners of war by the Vietnamese Communist regime.

Other highlights include:

.A musical performance by renowned artist Nguyệt Ánh

.A youth essay presentation

.A roll call of over 160 Vietnamese American organizations pledging commitment to freedom and historical memory

.Speeches and performances from Vietnamese communities across the United States

“This is not only a commemoration of the past, but a call to conscience for the present,” said Mr. Phu Le, President of the Federation of Vietnamese American Communities of the USA.“We gather not only to remember what was lost-but to reaffirm what still must be won: freedom for Vietnam and solidarity with those who remain voiceless under communist oppression.”

"Fifty years later, we still remember," said one person who plans to attend. "The ideals of freedom are not lost-and the greatest way to honor the sacrifices of those who came before us is to carry that torch forward. This commemoration is not merely a remembrance; it is a renewed commitment to a future where liberty and justice prevail for all."

The public and media are warmly invited to attend.

Organizing Committee

50th Black April Memorial Commemoration

...

