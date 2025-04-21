MANCINI SHENK FOUNDING PARTNERS NAMED 'LEGAL VISIONARIES' BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

Michael Mancini

John Shenk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mancini Shenk announced today that Founding Partners Michael Mancini and John Shenk have been recognized by the Los Angeles Times as“Legal Visionaries.”Those awarded are“some of the best and brightest in a large and highly competitive world of Southern California professionals, but it is their dogged dedication to both clients and craft that make them worthy of this recognition,” states the publisher.Michael Mancini focuses on shareholder and derivative, cannabis, business, and entertainment disputes.“A leader in cannabis litigation, he has recovered tens of millions for clients and successfully defended against multimillion- dollar claims,” highlights the feature.“His litigation success includes dismissing nine-figure fiduciary duty claims, defeating emergency restraining orders and securing favorable settlements in high-profile cases.”Mancini's leadership in the legal field is noted by the feature, including his extensive and impactful pro bono work in immigration and family law. Mancini was named a“Leading Commercial Litigator” by the Daily Journal earlier this year.“John Shenk specializes in shareholder, derivative, cannabis and business disputes, often referring to his practice as“business divorce,” according to Los Angeles Times.“He guides clients - partners, shareholders, LLC members and joint venturers - through strategic negotiations, arbitration and litigation.”Shenk is recognized for his extensive experience with partnership and shareholder disputes, breach of fiduciary duty and fraud claims, unfair competition, trade secret misappropriation, and real estate litigation. Shenk was also named a“Legal Visionary” in 2024 for his ongoing excellence in the legal field.

