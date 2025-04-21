Scientific Advisor With Electrical Engineering Expertise Joins Panitch Schwarze

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are excited that Kevin is now a full-time member of our team," said Panitch Schwarze partner Dennis Butler. "His background in electrical engineering has made him a valuable asset, and we look forward to continuing to work with him as we develop the most effective IP protection strategies for our clients."

Scanlon is currently a part-time law student at Seton Hall University School of Law and has experience as an electrical engineer for the U.S. Navy. He has deep knowledge of the science driving technical innovation as well as an understanding of how to secure protection for innovators' valuable intellectual property. His technical background includes hardware and software for data acquisition, power generation and distribution, electrical insulation, and power monitoring. As an engineer, Scanlon has designed and built large-scale test sites, conducted a wide array of tests, written extensively, and presented engineering and research topics to audiences ranging from elementary school students to senior Pentagon officials.

"I am happy to return to Panitch Schwarze and advise the team on the science behind our clients' technical innovations," said Scanlon. "This firm is an industry leader in protecting intellectual property, and it is an honor to work alongside our excellent patent attorneys to ensure the best possible outcomes for clients during the patent procurement process."

Scanlon is pursuing a law degree at the Seton Hall University Law School Weekend program. He received a bachelor's degree with a concentration in digital signal processing and a Master of Science degree with a concentration in power systems, both from Drexel University.

About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP – Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property law firm with offices in Philadelphia, Wilmington, Delaware, and Alexandria, Virginia. The firm's IP law practitioners provide strategic litigation, licensing and counseling services relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names and internet issues domestically and internationally. The firm's long-standing relationships with a network of associates worldwide enable its attorneys and advisors to provide clients with global intellectual property advice and protection.

