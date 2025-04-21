Inventhelp Inventors Develop Feeding Solution For Abandoned Kittens (KXX-320)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better way to nurse an abandoned/orphaned kitten so they receive proper nutrition," said one of two inventors, from Kodak, Tenn., "so we invented the NURSE KITTY. Our design would offer a natural feeding solution. It also can be easily cleaned and maintained."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to give proper nutrition to abandoned/orphaned kittens. In doing so, it would provide nutrition in a natural setting and non-threatening manner. As a result, it increases safety and comfort. It also can be used to nurse multiple kittens. The invention features a lifelike design that is easy to use so it is ideal for all pet cat owners, other pet owners, those who foster kittens or puppies, animal shelters, veterinarian offices, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-KXX-320, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED