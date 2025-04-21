Brown, LLC Helps Secure $350M Whistleblower Win Vs. Walgreens, Cementing Elite Status Among Qui Tam Law Firms

Jason T. Brown, Esquire, Chair of Brown, LLC - Nationally Acclaimed Whistleblower Law Firm

NJ, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Brown, LLC is proud to announce its role in one of the largest opioid-related False Claims Act settlements in U.S. history. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. and its subsidiaries have agreed to pay up to $350 million to resolve allegations that they unlawfully filled millions of opioid prescriptions lacking legitimate medical purpose and improperly billed federal healthcare programs - violations of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and the False Claims Act.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) intervened in and consolidated four qui tam lawsuits, including one brought by a Brown, LLC client-a former Walgreens pharmacist whose insider knowledge helped expose years of systematic compliance failures.

“This outcome shows the power of one brave voice,” said Jason T. Brown , senior partner of Brown, LLC and former FBI Special Agent.“We are honored to represent whistleblowers who courageously step forward to stop wrongdoing. This case isn't just about fraud – when it comes to peddling opioids it's about lives lost and lives saved by exposing this misconduct.” Brown additionally praised the exceptional work of the Department of Justice on this case, along with the collaborative efforts of other law firms, specifically highlighting the contributions of Assistant U.S. Attorney Valerie R. Raedy and DOJ Trial Attorney Joshua R. Barron, as well as the work of Patrick Almonrode from Brown, LLC.

DOJ Details Systemic Failures

According to the DOJ's amended complaint, from August 2012 through March 2023, Walgreens allegedly filled prescriptions that were facially unlawful, including: early refills, excessive quantities, and dangerous drug combinations such as the“trinity” of opioids, benzodiazepines, and muscle relaxants. Internal pressure to quickly fill prescriptions and willful blindness by Walgreens compliance officials allegedly fueled these violations. The DOJ emphasized that Walgreens "intentionally deprived its pharmacists of crucial information" and failed to act on red flags.

The base settlement is $300 million, with an additional $50 million contingency payment triggered by future corporate transactions or liquidity events. It is the largest CSA-related civil settlement in the history of the Northern District of Illinois.

The case filed by whistleblower law firm Brown, LLC in the Northern District of Illinois, United States ex rel. Awa v. Walgreens Boots Alliance, et al., Case No. 1:23-cv-1617, was consolidated along with two other whistleblower actions into United States ex rel. Novak v. Walgreens, et al., Case No. 1:18-cv-05452, also in the Northern District of Illinois, for purposes of DOJ intervention and global settlement.

Whistleblower Law Firm Brown, LLC: Part of a Record-Breaking Track Record

This victory marks the second consecutive year Brown, LLC secured a whistleblower settlement exceeding $100 million. In 2024, the firm represented the relator in the Raytheon defense contractor False Claims Act case, which settled for $950 million in aggregate, which included a $432 million False Claims Act component - a landmark result in government contracting enforcement.

With multiple nine-figure recoveries, Brown, LLC cements its standing among a small and elite group of whistleblower firms repeatedly achieving historic results under the False Claims Act.

About Brown, LLC

Brown, LLC represents whistleblowers nationwide in high-stakes litigation under the False Claims Act, SEC, CFTC, IRS, and other whistleblower programs. The firm consists of multiple DOJ alumni and brings its investigative acumen and litigation firepower to bear on fraud in healthcare, government contracts, pharmaceuticals, and beyond.

To learn more or to report suspected fraud, visit or call (877) 561-0000.

Manvir Singh

Brown, LLC

+1 877-561-0000

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.