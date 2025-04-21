IPL 2025: Shubman Gill-Inspired Gujarat Outplay Kolkata

Skipper Shubman Gill led from the front with a sparkling 90 off 55 balls to set up Gujarat Titans' 39-run win over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL on Monday.

Gill shared a fantastic 114-run opening partnership with Sai Sudharsan (52 off 36 balls) in just 12.2 overs as the Titans made 198 for three in 20 overs at Eden Gardens.

The home team, in reply, managed to score only 159 for eight as Rashid Khan (2/25) and Prasidh Krishna (2/25) delivered superb spells with the ball.

Ajinkya Rahane (50 off 36 balls) did put up a fight, but the KKR captain failed to find support from the other end.

Gujarat are now leading the points table with 12 points from eight matches, while Kolkata are languishing in the seventh place with six points (eight matches) in the 10-team league.

On Tuesday, Lucknow Super Giants will host Delhi Capitals (6 pm UAE Time).