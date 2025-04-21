The Football Insider With Mikael Silvestre: Salah And Van Dijk Prove Age Is Just A Number

With Liverpool strolling to the league title the attention at Anfield ahead of the celebrations is what the squad will look like next season.

Arne Slot has done something pretty special - taking a team and doing almost nothing about how they line-up and yet guiding them to a championship.

He will no doubt use this summer to mould the playing squad more into his long-term vision and with Trent Alexander-Arnold looking likely to leave that will be one puzzle to solve.

But I think what is most interesting at Liverpool is that they have moved mountains to retain the services of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk for at least a couple of more seasons.

It wasn't long ago they would have been moved on - two very highly paid players in the final stages of their career.

I think both agreements are clever thinking from the chiefs at Anfield.

Virgil is still a truly commanding figure at the back and if he can stay fit then I see no reason he cannot keep performing at the highest level. They also need his leadership, and he will play a pivotal role in any new recruits settling in well and understanding the levels needed.

Salah staying is fascinating as I am sure he could have taken a monumental deal to play in Saudi.

He is clearly hungry for more success in England and in the Champions League and also thinking he has a genuine chance of a Ballon D'Or.

Players now can perform longer and also have better financial smarts from the people around them than was the norm in my playing days.

If you look at a company like Headway Wealth - who have been on the radio recently - and how they have a dedicated team for footballer financial strategy you can see just how the game has changed in the last few years.

Salah can have the best of both worlds – a great financial package to stay at Liverpool, get more success and then maybe move to Saudi as he gets towards 40.

So, with all that said I think both Liverpool and their two iconic stars in Mo and Virgil are winners – both for next season and any potential transitions beyond that.

Also, we have to acknowledge the crazy game at Old Trafford and United's progress in the Europa League.

It was a finish that will be talked about for years to come, and it means the players and fans have something to keep the season going.

The reason I am not getting too excited is that Athletic Bilbao are a very strong side who will not fear taking on United in the semifinal.

In truth, Ruben Amorim will need to get two performances out of his players that they have rarely shown this season to have a chance of the final.

Can this insane victory give them the momentum and energy to do that? Only time will tell but I think some sense of realism is needed before we start talking about silverware heading to Old Trafford.

(Former French defender Mikael Silvestre won five Premier League titles with Manchester United. He was also part of the United team that won the 2008 Champions League title)