Bitcoin On The Run - Time To Look At Crypto Stocks Again?

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including Bitcoin and crypto stocks issues a trading and news alert as Bticoin makes big makes big moves over the Easter Holiday weekend.

Bitcoin broke out of the stalled trading pattern this weekend and raced past $87,000 USD

This follows a drop , according to Trading View - On Easter, Bitcoin saw a significant liquidation event, with $9.62 million in long positions liquidated. BTC dropped to about $83,800 before recovering to around $84,453.

With daily volatility in the stock market, investors have been turning to gold as a safe haven, reaching record highs , while Bitcoin lost its position with retail investors as the go trade/

After reaching all-time highs On December 4th, 2024 following a lot of Trump euphoria , it has played a back seat to gold, but it may be back in the game.

For investors trading stocks in the sector, one of the crazy and frustrating things to deal with is Yahoo Finance's decision to not publish all of the press releases for bitcoin miners. It seems even more confusing to traders that they take this position now, with a new administration under Trump that is pro-crypto. But there are other sites to get news and quotes for the bitcoin miners.

