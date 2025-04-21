MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas, rated as a top 100 investment website for investment issues market commentary from George Pavel General Manager at Naga Middle East.

The US Dollar declined on Monday, touching a fresh multi-year low as investor confidence eroded amid growing concerns over the Federal Reserve's independence. The weakness followed renewed pressure from President Trump. The political tension dampened sentiment and weighed on the greenback, as fears of interference in monetary policy undermined the central bank's credibility.

Adding to the uncertain outlook, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee warned that continued tariff shocks could cause US economic activity to ";fall off" by the summer.

Meanwhile, the US 10-year Treasury yield climbed above 4.35%, as investors sold off American assets in response to the mounting political noise and policy uncertainty.

Looking ahead, attention turns to this week's comments from Fed officials and developments in US-China relations. Any signs of further deterioration could intensify selling pressure on the dollar.

