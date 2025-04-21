Crypto Stock Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Makes NASDAQ Top Percentage Gainer

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including Bitcoin and crypto stocks issues a trading and news alert for Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI ).

Upexi is a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. The Company has entered the Cryptocurrency industry and cash management of assets through a Cryptocurrency Portfolio.

The stock makes the NASADAQ top percentage gainer on a down trading day. Upexi is trading at $17.13, gaining 14.86 as of this report, gaining over 600% on funding news that would normally make a stock go down. Typically stocks fall on financing news.

Algorithms have kicked in and the stock has traded over 62 Million shares this morning.

Upexi today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain investors, for the purchase and sale of 43,859,649 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) at a price of $2.28 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $100 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. GSR acted as the lead investor, and the offering included participation by many prominent crypto venture capital firms such as Big Brain, Anagram, Delphi Ventures, White Star Capital, Maelstrom, the family office of Arthur Hayes, Hivemind, Borderless, Morgan Creek, Elune Capital, and Delta Blockchain Fund, among others, as well as prominent angels including Austin Federa, Frank Chaparro, Joey Krug, Bartosz Lipinski, Larry Wu, and Jordan Prince, among others including Allan Marshall, Upexi's CEO.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about April 24, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company expects to use approximately $5.3 million for working capital and debt reduction, with the remaining funds to be used for the establishment of the Company's Solana treasury operations and accumulation of Solana.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole placement agent in connection with the offering.

The offer and sale of the foregoing securities is being made in a private placement in reliance on an exemption from registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and/or Regulation D promulgated thereunder, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities offered in the private placement may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.

Research more bitcoin and crypto stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: disclaimer and disclosure info

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.