Inventhelp Inventor Develops A New Sweet And Savory Food Option (KXK-153)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "My kids and I wanted a different tasty food option," said an inventor from Chattanooga, Tenn., "so I invented DARK CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER. "It is a sweet and savory addition to any food product."

The invention adds a sweet flavor to any food product and can enhance the flavor of sandwiches, sweets, fruit, etc. It eliminates spending the time to make a homemade spread. It provides a sweet, tasty, and flavorful alternative to traditional peanut butter and other spreads. Versatile, convenient, and easy to use, it would appeal to peanut butter and dark chocolate lovers of all ages.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-KXK-153, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED