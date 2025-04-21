EUR/USD Forecast Today 21/04: Looking Upwards (Video)
- The euro rallied slightly during the early hours on Friday in what would have been very thin trading. That being said the market is somewhat impressive in the sense that we haven't pulled back even in this thin trading now. I do recognize that at the moment at least we have a pretty overbought condition. So, I'm actually anticipating that we may see this market consolidate a little bit. I think 1.12 underneath is significant support. But if we do continue this move, the 1.15 level above is a gateway to 1.23.
So, there is little of that going on as well. I think you're going to continue to see a lot of noisy behavior here, but as things stand right now, you, I guess, have to assume that the uptrend continues for a while. If we were to break down below the 1.12 level, that could open up a move back down to the 1.09 level, but right now, it doesn't look as likely. It looks like if anything, we may just go sideways for a while and try to carve out a little bit of a range here.
