GBP/CHF Forecast Today 21/04: Pound Builds Vs Franc (Video)
- The British Pound has been relatively quiet against the Swiss Franc during trading on Friday, which being Good Friday, it's not a huge surprise to see that it's been a pretty quiet candlestick and session. But what I do find interesting is that despite the fact that there aren't massive players in the market, we haven't fallen apart either, not due to a lack of liquidity or not due to some headlines. When you look at the last couple of sessions, it does seem as if we are trying to stabilize against the Swiss franc in not only the British pound, but even the US dollar.
